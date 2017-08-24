Funeral arrangements for Conway double murder victims

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The two women tragically murdered at a Conway bank on Monday will each have final services this week.

The churches for Donna Major and Katie Skeen have accounts set up for anyone who wants to make donations to the family. Major’s church, Newspring, and Skeen’s church, Advancing the Kingdom Church, will provide the donations to the victims’ grandchildren and children, respectively.

Pastors from both churches say they’re overwhelmed with the love the Conway and Myrtle Beach communities have shown in what they call a time of tragedy.

Three days after Major and Skeen were shot and killed while working at the CresCom Bank in Conway, the community is left searching for answers.

“Ask a lot of questions like, ‘Why does something like this happen?’” says Newspring Church Pastor Darrin Dick. “I remember pulling up on Monday night to this family’s house, and there was not a parking spot. Like, there was just cars everywhere. The house was full, and there were just tons of people pouring out their love and support.”

The pastor and family friend to Major, Scooter Byars, are now planning a funeral service for a life taken too soon.

“Donna was one of the most family oriented people I have ever met in my life,” recalls Byars.

Byars says he’s spent the last few days speaking with Major’s husband, and it’s the legacy she leaves behind that gives them peace.

“What a tragedy it was, and still is, and we’re going to live with that for the remainder of our lives when we think about Donna, but knowing that her life was lived passionately for Jesus and for His people that there is grace on the other side of this,” says Byars. “That there is forgiveness that will come. There is peace that will come and comfort, all because of the life that she lived with Jesus.”

For the community, visions of a crime scene and senseless murder still remain.

“We will never be the same after what has happened in our town,” stated Conway Mayor Barbara Bellamy during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the prayer, donations, and messages from all over that have the small Town of Conway, and the entire Grand Strand, pulling together.

“Without it, without having that shoulder to lean on, or those people coming day in and day out to their home to support them, I don’t think that we would see laughter,” says Byars. “I don’t think that we would hear the positive, but that’s what we’ve got.”

Skeen’s pastor, Kenneth Davis, didn’t want to go on camera, but did provide a statement:

“Katie Skeen was an integral part of our church family. Her infectious smile, warm personality, and love for people came from her deep personal relationship with God. Her love for God and her family has made a deep and lasting impact.”

The funeral for Skeen will be at 11:00 Friday morning at Advancing the Kingdom Church in Conway -1000 Bell St, Conway, SC 29526.

The funeral for Major will be at Newspring Church at 5:00 Sunday night – 3001 Waccamaw Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.