Hartsville Edges South Florence 26-25 on Final Play

By Published:

Florence, SC (WBTW) – All the South Florence Bruins needed to do was make an extra point to send the contest into OT, but a bad snap on the PAT gave Hartsville a 26-25 victory at Memorial Stadium.  The game was tied up at 19 with under a minute to play.  Hartsville’s AJ Joyner hit Tiyon Evans for a 35 yard TD pass to give the Red Foxes a 26-19 advantage.  Then Jeff Calabrese’s team self-destructed with penalty, after penalty putting the Bruins in position to score.  With 3 seconds left, Hunter Benton scored on a 4 yard touchdown to make it 26-25.  Then disaster at the end.

Hartsville moves to 2-0 on the season, while South Florence drops to 0-1.

Hartsville will play Camden next week, South Florence takes on Westwood.

