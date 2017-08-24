Horry County police officer discovers burglary at Conway Dollar General

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County police report says an officer conducting a routine check on the Dollar General on Highway 905 in Conway was the one who discovered the business had been broken into Wednesday night.

Police responded to the Dollar General around 5 a.m. after another Horry County police officer noticed the front doors had an unusually large gap.

Responding officers learned the building was empty, but the suspects appeared to have taken surveillance equipment and left the office in disarray.

According to the police report, another officer had checked on the same store around 2 a.m.