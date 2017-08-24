Mayor Rhodes files for re-election this fall

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thursday afternoon was the first day candidates in the Myrtle Beach election could officially file to run for office.

This fall, residents will elect a mayor and three city council members. City elections are non-partisan and at-large, with members serving four-year terms.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea confirms current mayor John Rhodes filed Thursday afternoon.

Though no one else has officially filed to run for mayor at the time of this posting, former mayor Mark McBride, Brenda Bethune and Ed Carey announced their intentions to run in the November election.

The filing period began Thursday at noon and will be open until noon on Friday, September 8.

