Navy veteran gets new roof from Monarch Roofing

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A single mother and disabled Navy veteran said living on disability benefits alone made it difficult to manage all her bills. The woman who spends so much time volunteering to help others now finds herself as the one getting help.

“I love my country, I enjoyed serving my country,” JoAnn Harris said. “Had I not been injured, I would have continued to serve my country.”

The Navy vet served proudly all over the world.

“I think it’s one of the best things you could ever do,” Harris said.

The American flag flies proudly from her home of 14 years. A home where the roof was failing, but a contest through Monarch Roofing is reinforcing the home’s protection. The sound of nails sinking into the home’s roof means Harris won’t have to worry about how she’ll make the repairs or if the home will hold through a major storm.

“It was really exciting, I was really happy,” Harris said of winning the contest.

It’s one less worry for a woman who is also a single mom.

“It’s a blessing in disguise, so to speak, because another storm, and I would not have a roof,” Harris said.

“JoAnn is just absolutely amazing and has been nothing but appreciation and it just really makes you feel good,” Monarch Roofing Project Manager Mark Godaire said. “She puts so much into our community, it’s the least we can do.”

JoAnn is usually the one volunteering her time. She’s spent many hours working with the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center making sure vets have everything they need. She’s also helped out with the police department and even coached a softball team for 11 years.

“When I do my volunteering, I don’t do it expecting or for anything in return. I do it because it brings me joy and I enjoy seeing the results of that. To be given back something is beyond anything I can imagine, especially something like this,” reveals Harris.

JoAnn’s son is serving in the Army right now. That is why she also flies that Army flag in her yard. She said she is so proud to see him also giving back to his country.