SEC Releases Men’s Basketball Schedule for 2017-2018

Columbia, SC (WBTW) – The SEC released the 2017-2018 Men’s Basketball schedule this afternoon. The Gamecocks will play a total of 18 conference games, 9 at home, and 9 on the road. Here is the list of opponents for Frank Martin and crew going forward.

Below is South Carolina’s 2017-18 SEC schedule:

Home games in BOLD

Sun., December 31 at Ole Miss

Wed., January 3 Missouri

Sat., January 6 Vanderbilt

Tue., January 9 at Alabama

Sat., January 13 at Georgia

Tue., January 16 Kentucky

Sat., January 20 Tennessee

Wed, January 24 at Florida

Wed, January 31 Mississippi State

Sat., February 3 at Texas A&M

Tue., February 6 at Arkansas

Sat., February 10 Florida

Tue., February 13 at Tennessee

Sat., February 17 Auburn

Wed, February 21 Georgia

Sat., February 24 at Mississippi State

Wed, February 28 LSU

Sat., March 3 at Auburn