SEC Releases Men’s Basketball Schedule for 2017-2018

Columbia, SC (WBTW) – The SEC released the 2017-2018 Men’s Basketball schedule this afternoon. The Gamecocks will play a total of 18 conference games, 9 at home, and 9 on the road. Here is the list of opponents for Frank Martin and crew going forward.
Below is South Carolina’s 2017-18 SEC schedule:
Home games in BOLD
Sun., December 31 at Ole Miss
Wed., January 3 Missouri
Sat., January 6 Vanderbilt
Tue., January 9 at Alabama
Sat., January 13 at Georgia
Tue., January 16 Kentucky
Sat., January 20 Tennessee
Wed, January 24 at Florida
Wed, January 31 Mississippi State
Sat., February 3 at Texas A&M
Tue., February 6 at Arkansas
Sat., February 10 Florida
Tue., February 13 at Tennessee
Sat., February 17 Auburn
Wed, February 21 Georgia
Sat., February 24 at Mississippi State
Wed, February 28 LSU
Sat., March 3 at Auburn