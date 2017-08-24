StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms today will be followed by cooler weather for the weekend. A cold front will slowly move through the Carolinas today. This will bring mostly cloudy skies, and showers and thunderstorms. It will stay warm and humid through today. The front will push offshore tonight, and humidity will start to lower. Friday will be partly sunny with a slight chance for a lingering shower along the coast. It will be cooler and less humid, and this comfortable weather will last through the weekend. The front will stall just offshore this weekend, but it should stay offshore, with drier weather over land. The nice weather should last through Monday. On Tuesday, the moisture along the front just offshore will start to move back onshore. This will bring back the humidity, and the chance for showers and thunderstorms, but it is not expected to heat up.

Today, partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms early. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday, partly sunny, cooler and less humid. Slight chance for a shower along the coast. Highs in the mid 80s.