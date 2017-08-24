Woman slips out of handcuffs in back of Hartsville police patrol car

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville police report details how a woman accused of disturbing schools came out of her handcuffs in the back of a patrol car and attempted to damage the officer’s vehicle.

Booking records show Alexandra Brown Lucky was charged with disturbing schools and driving under suspension Tuesday.

According to the police report, a school resource officer was outside helping with the car line Tuesday when he noticed a female walking past complaining about “how hot it was and having to go inside to sign her child out.”

Because the woman seemed agitated, the SRO went to check on her, but as he was about to open the door to the school, the principal was trying to escort the woman from the building. The SRO’s report states Lucky continued talking loudly and using profanity all the way to her car.

When the officer told her she was under arrest for disorderly conduct and disturbing the school, Lucky ignored the officer and got inside her car. The officer placed his hand on the car and asked her to get out of the vehicle before she sped away with her child in the front passenger seat and almost struck the SRO with the car.

Hartsville police and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office located Lucky at her home. The report says Lucky was still acting in a disorderly manner and officers were given the go-ahead to transport her to the detention center.

The officer who placed Lucky under arrest and transported her to jail says she “somehow came out of the handcuffs and attempted to do damage to his patrol unit” in the police report.

DSS was called to decide what to do with Lucky’s child, and the employee reported that she was familiar with the family due to similar incidents with Lucky.

Lucky’s mother and step father were called and explained she was ” ‘a ticking time bomb’ and that she has mental issues and does not take her medication,” the report stated. Her parents also said Lucky had an issue with authority figures and especially with police officers.

According to the police report, officials later learned that her drivers license had been suspended.