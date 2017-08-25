Blitz week 1 high school football scores and highlights

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEK’S RANKINGS
Blitz week 1
Aynor-21
Andrew Jackson-25 FINAL
Latta 28
Creek Bridge 8 FINAL
Cheraw-28
Marlboro County-30 FINAL
Charlotte Christian-54
Myrtle Beach-51 FINAL
Providence Day-7
Carolina Forest-24 FINAL
Conway-17
Wando-7 FINAL
Kingstree-14
Hemingway-35 FINAL
Carvers Bay-18
Georgetown-6 FINAL
Darlington-14
Wilson-37 FINAL
North Myrtle Beach 30
Loris-0 FINAL
Lake City-6
Lakewood-20 FINAL
Mullins-7
Dillon-46 FINAL
Socastee-43
North Brunswick-20 FINAL
Waccamaw-20
St. James- 49 FINAL
Timmonsville-46
East Clarendon-7 FINAL
West Florence-7
Fort Mill-34 FINAL
McBee
Chesterfield
Lake View-26
Johnsonville-6 FINAL
Scott’s Branch-6
Manning-42 FINAL
Hannah-Pamplico- 31
Marion- 14 FINAL
SCISA
Colleton Prep Academy-26
Williamsburg Academy-7 Q3
Dillon Christian-32
Trinity-Byrnes-41 FINAL
Dorchester Academy-35
Carolina Academy-20 FINAL
Florence Christian-9
Laurence Manning-70 FINAL
Thomas Sumter Academy-34
King’s Academy-28 FINAL
NORTH CAROLINA
Scotland-34
Hillside-21 FINAL
Union-32
South Robeson-6 FINAL
Lumberton-15
Westover-18 FINAL
Purnell Swett-31
Ashley-6 FINAL