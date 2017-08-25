Blitz week 1 high school football scores and highlights

By Published: Updated:

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEK’S RANKINGS 

Blitz week 1

Aynor-21
Andrew Jackson-25 FINAL

Latta 28
Creek Bridge 8 FINAL

Cheraw-28
Marlboro County-30 FINAL

Charlotte Christian-54
Myrtle Beach-51 FINAL

Providence Day-7
Carolina Forest-24 FINAL

Conway-17
Wando-7 FINAL

Kingstree-14
Hemingway-35 FINAL

Carvers Bay-18
Georgetown-6 FINAL

Darlington-14
Wilson-37 FINAL

North Myrtle Beach 30
Loris-0 FINAL

Lake City-6
Lakewood-20 FINAL

Mullins-7
Dillon-46 FINAL

Socastee-43
North Brunswick-20 FINAL

Waccamaw-20
St. James- 49 FINAL

Timmonsville-46
East Clarendon-7 FINAL

West Florence-7
Fort Mill-34 FINAL

McBee
Chesterfield

Lake View-26
Johnsonville-6 FINAL

Scott’s Branch-6
Manning-42 FINAL

Hannah-Pamplico- 31
Marion- 14 FINAL

 

SCISA

Colleton Prep Academy-26
Williamsburg Academy-7 Q3

Dillon Christian-32
Trinity-Byrnes-41 FINAL

Dorchester Academy-35
Carolina Academy-20 FINAL

Florence Christian-9
Laurence Manning-70 FINAL

Thomas Sumter Academy-34
King’s Academy-28 FINAL

 

 

NORTH CAROLINA 

Scotland-34
Hillside-21 FINAL

Union-32
South Robeson-6 FINAL

Lumberton-15
Westover-18 FINAL

Purnell Swett-31
Ashley-6 FINAL

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s