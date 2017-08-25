Family notices ads for missing girl, MBPD arrests 2 for human trafficking

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to Myrtle Beach police, two people have been arrested in connection with a human trafficking case involving a young girl.

Officers began looking into the matter after the family of a girl missing out of North Carolina saw ads online advertising her.  After an extensive investigation, officers were able to locate the victim and reunite her with her family.

A press release from Captain Joey Crosby states city police worked with other agencies to identify and take 20-year-old Kerry Andrell Lewis of Fayetteville and 37-year-old Julius Larose Riley of Homestead, Florida into custody.

 

 

.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s