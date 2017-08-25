Myrtle Beach Housing Authority creating affordable units for veterans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Housing Authority is working to build affordable housing units for veterans.

“There is high demand for affordable, one-bedroom apartments in the area,” said Ashley Chaky with the Myrtle Beach Housing Authority.

The housing authority partnered with the local Veterans Affairs office to create a voucher program for veterans needing assistance. The new apartments, called Carver Grove, will be on Carver Street in Myrtle Beach.

“We chose this area because of how close it is to resources like medical assistance and the bus station,” said Chaky.

All utilities will be included in the apartments, and they will be handicap, sight, and hearing accessible. Veterans will only put 30 percent of their income, if they have any at all, toward the rent. The voucher will cover the rest of the cost.

One veteran said providing affordable housing could help some homeless veterans cope with PTSD.

“If you can provide housing and make it easier for them, that would really relieve them from a lot of pain,” said Walter Bennett.

To apply, visit the Myrtle Beach VA Clinic at 1101 Johnson Avenue in the Market Common. Chaky said veterans have to qualify based on income and have honorable discharge from the VA.

The housing authority said the apartments are expected to take about six months to complete, but the waiting list for vouchers is always open.