Suspect in murder of Conway couple in court Friday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One of the people arrested last month for killing a missing Conway couple appeared before a judge Friday.

Kenneth Wayne Carlisle went before Judge Mark Harris for a preliminary hearing.

Carlisle and Jordan Marie Hodge have been charged with murder and financial transaction card fraud after police say they killed Linda Mcallister and William Clemons from Conway.

In court Friday, a detective on the case went through details of the investigation. He told the court Mcallister and Clemons were both shot in the head and were found near a landing in Bucksville.

Later, police found the victim’s truck saturated in blood, their last phone ping near the home of the suspects in Anyor, and evidence to show Carlisle and Hodge were using the victims’ debit card.

The solicitor asked that the two counts of murder be bound and sent to general sessions court, which the judge approved.