StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Cooler, less humid air will slowly move in for the weekend. A cold front will push offshore today, then stall for the next few days. Cooler, drier air will move in , but moisture will be lurking not too far offshore. A stray shower is possible along the coast today, but most places will stay dry. The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and it will be comfortable with lower humidity and high temperatures in the mid 80s. The moisture offshore will start to work back toward the coast next week, and there is a slight chance for a shower Monday, then scattered showers through the middle of the week. The humidity will return next week, but the heat will not return…it should stay in the 80s.

Today, partly sunny and mild with a stray shower possible along the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 68-70 inland, 71-72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.