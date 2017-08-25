Victim, suspect identified in Downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Police have identified Anthony Shane Whiddon as the victim in Thursday’s Virginia’s on King shooting incident.

Whiddon, 37, was the Executive Chef at Virginia’s and a resident of Goose Creek. He was transported by Charleston County EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigating agencies include SLED, Charleston Police Department, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say Thomas Demetrius Burns, 53, of Charleston, is the suspected gunman.