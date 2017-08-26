Clemson professor on Facebook: “All Trump supporters, nay, all Republicans, are racist scum.”

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – A Clemson University Professor is under fire for reportedly posting inflammatory statements on Facebook about his political views. In one post, the human-centered computing teacher even appeared to applaud violence.

According to the CampusReform.org, Assistant Professor Bart Knijnenburg posted, quote: “All Trump supporters, nay, all Republicans, are racist scum.”

In another post he appeared to endorse violence, saying:

“I admire anyone who stands up to white supremacy. Violent or non-violent. This needs to stop, by any means necessary. #PunchNazis”

Rick Tate, the GOP chairman of Pickens County told 7 News on Friday that he’s disappointed, and that lumping any group into one category is wrong.

“It’s our goal to elevate everybody,” said Tate. “So it’s kind of hard for me to take someone seriously who starts saying all people, all republicans are this way.”

Mark Land, Vice President of University Relations at Clemson released the following statement to media:

The university is aware of remarks attributed to a Clemson faculty member, which appear to have come from his personal Facebook account, and is looking into the matter.

The remarks in question are not reflective of the university’s views. The university has consistently made it clear that expressions condoning or advocating violence or hatred have no place on this, or any, college campus.

Many Clemson students also voiced their concerns Friday.

“He should get fired over that, saying violence is okay,” one Freshman student told 7 News.

“Those terms should never be used,” said another student.

7News spoke to students for an hour but no one would go on record to say they believed the Knijnenburg’s actions were appropriate.