Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning shooting Saturday

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Pamplico.

The shooting reportedly took place at 2:15 a.m. at Club Equator, located at 910 S. Pamplico Highway.

According to Major Michael Nunn from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, two victims were shot inside the club and transported to an area hospital by private vehicles. Both are being treated for gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text #CRIME. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.