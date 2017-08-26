Florence man charged with attempted murder following fight

Published:

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department are charging a Florence man with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime following a fight on June Lane Saturday evening.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to the 1100 Block of June Lane to a reported shooting.

Brandt says Jaidonn E. James, shot at the victim which started a fight between two parties. No one was shot in the incident but both parties were taken to the hospital. Brandt said James was arrested and charged.

 

