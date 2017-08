CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are looking for a suspect who repeatedly tried to use another person’s bank card at an ATM.

In a Facebook post, Horry County Police wrote “If you find an ATM card that does NOT belong to you, please do not use it repeatedly as though it does!”

The suspect is said to be driving a silver Jeep Wrangler or a 4-door silver sedan.

If you have any information about his identity or whereabouts please call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.

