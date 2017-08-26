North Korea launches trio of missiles amidst US-South Korea military drills

(CNN)- North Korea launched a barrage of missiles Saturday, less than one week after being praised by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for showing ‘restraint’ in its weapons program.

Pyongyang fired three short-range ballistic missiles from the Kangwon province, according to US Pacific Command. The launches occurred in the midst of the US and South Korea’s annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian military exercises.

US Pacific Command, in its initial assessment of the launch on Saturday, said North Korea’s first and third missiles failed in flight. They later amended their statement to say the missiles flew “approximately 250 kilometers in a northeastern direction”.

The second missile blew up almost immediately at launch.

“We will continue to work with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment of this latest launch and we will provide a public update if warranted,” Pacom spokesman Cmdr. David Benham said in a statement.

Though North Korea says it now has the ability to send missiles to the US mainland, US defense officials said these short-range missiles did not pose a threat to North America or Guam.