‘Teach My People’ benefit concert to be held Sunday night

By Published:
(Source: Rob Crosby and Friends)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW)  – A benefit concert is being held Sunday night at the Southern Living Showcase Home in Litchfield Plantation from 7 to 10 p.m.

The featured musical guests is the trio Rob Crosby and Friends, who started their careers in South Carolina.

According to a press release, Rob Crosby and Friends have worked with many country music artists including Blake Shelton, Montgomery Gentry, and Kenny Chesney.

Tickets for the event are $35, and cover a tour of the Southern Living Showcase Home, a barbecue dinner, and the concert.

The Southern Living Showcase Home is located at 961 Tucker’s Road in Pawleys Island.

According to their website, Teach My People is an after-school and summer program with “the vision of seeing students reach their full, God-given potential.”

 

 

 

