Back to school bash in Fairmont brings leaders, community together

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – Elected officials, parents and children gathered together for a back to school bash at the Fairmont Community Park Saturday.

Dozens of book bags and school supplies were given to the youth in the area. Organizer Lashawna Baker says this event is something to bring the community together and school supplies to the children that need them.

“I support them, and their family as they push their children to excel in education, and to go back to school with a positive attitude,” said Mayor Charles Townsend. “They need to know the community is behind them.”

The event also gives parents a chance to meet the elected officials before the school year begins.

“When you see your elected officials come out and show their concern for the next generation, I think it means a lot to the community and to the children.” said Senator Danny Britt.

School for students in Fairmont begins Monday.