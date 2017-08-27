Conway businesses hang ribbons in storefronts to honor bank shooting victim

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A flower shop in Conway is helping the community cope with the loss of the two women killed in the CresCom bank shooting.

Daved Kinard is used to coming into Daisy Fair Flowers on Sundays to put the final touches on arrangements for funerals, but he says this Sunday is different. The flowers he’s arranged are for Donna Major’s funeral. “This is a tragedy that affected our community literally to the core. When you see a family come in heartbroken and still in shock, it’s just a sad sad thing,” said Kinard.

Major was one of two women killed in a shooting at Crescom Bank on Monday. She was also a longtime customer of Daisy Fair Flowers. “I don’t know that you ever get over anything like that. You certainly don’t forget it but as a process of moving forward, this is a good start,” he said.

Kinard and his staff have been making memorial ribbons for businesses throughout Conway. They’ve put them on their doors and storefronts in memory of Donna Major and Katie Skeen. “I thought this would be most appropriate to do the red white and blue bows to show unity for and support for these families, our community and our country. We all need unity right now,” Kinard said.

Daisy Fair Flowers has already given away more than 100 bows to businesses throughout the city. “When I ride around and see these ribbons, that’s a part of my healing as well as the community,” said Kinard. Though the road to recovery is long, he says this tragedy has drawn the community even closer. “We’re Conway strong. This community pulls together and we will support these families and any other family that is in need, to no end.”

Daisy Fair Flowers will continue to hand out those bows this week. People can stop by the shop any weekday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM to pick one up.