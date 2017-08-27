Fewer Georgia students could get college opportunity, study finds

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia is among states that have cut funding to public colleges and universities since the recession, prompting many schools to raise tuition.

WABE Radio reports that a new study by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities has a dire warning for students and their families: Fewer students will be able to go to college if states don’t stop the trend.

WABE reports the study found that tuition at Georgia’s public schools has increased 75 percent since 2008 when adjusted for inflation.

Michael Mitchell, who co-authored the report, said Georgia did not cut per-pupil funding as much as some states did.

