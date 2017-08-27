Orangeburg man missing after running out of gas, authorities say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing person.

According say Willie Clay Haynes, 45, of Elloree was reported missing on Friday, August 18.

The SC Highway Patrol located Haynes’ mother’s vehicle on Highway 4 near Neeses around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

A woman in the vehicle said she last saw the 45-year-old leaving the vehicle in search of fuel after they had run out.

Haynes is described as an African-American man standing around 6-foot tall and weighing about 300 pounds. He is said to have had on a tan pair of pants and a plain white T-shirt.

If anyone has information about Haynes, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.