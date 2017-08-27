Pee Dee group meets to discuss racism, education, and politics

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Sunday in Florence, the group ‘Action together pee dee’ held a gathering at the Francis Marion performing arts center.

The meeting aimed to discuss important national issues, including race, education and politics.

“We wanted tp be out in the public because we want our community to see they are not alone,” said one group leader Suzanne LaRochelle. “We all want the same thing, we want justice, peace and love within our community.”

Organizers told News13 the gathering was sparked by the events in Charlottesville, VA. They wanted to speak about subjects that others may be uncomfortable speaking of.

“The meeting was also for us to begin to look at white privilege, or institutionalized racism, but I believe we be ok in Florence as long as we support each other,” added LaRochelle.

The group plans to hold more events in the future, starting with voter registration day.