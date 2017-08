MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A portion of North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach will be closed Tuesday.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, North Ocean Boulevard will be closed between 5th and 6th Avenues North, so a contractor can set up a crane to build a new hotel at 520 North Ocean Boulevard.

The road will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Traffic is said to be detoured over to Flagg Street during this time.