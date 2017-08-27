Public invited to free movie screenings at CCU

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Four departments at Coastal Carolina University are hosting film screenings that are free and open to the public throughout the fall semester.

According to an article on the university’s website, these departments all fall under the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

“The selected films within each series reflect distinct themes and material relelvant to their respective fields”, the article says.

After every movie, a faculty member from the hosting department will lead a discussion on the film’s context.

The films, dates, and times are listed below:

Department of English: Modern Narratives Series

All films will be shown in the Coastal Theater at 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 29 – “Get Out”

• Tuesday, Sept. 19 – “Moonlight”

• Tuesday, Oct. 24 – “Her”

Department of Languages and Intercultural Studies: Foreign Language Blockbusters

All films will be shown in the Coastal Theater at 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 5 –“Good Bye, Lenin!”

• Tuesday, Oct. 17 – “The Motorcycle Diaries/Diarios de motocicleta”

• Tuesday, Oct. 31 – “Thesis/Tesis”

• Tuesday, Nov. 7 – “Paris Je T’Aime”

Department of History: War & Society Film Series

The following films will be shown at the Coastal Theater at 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 26: “A Very Long Engagement”

• Tuesday, Nov. 14: “The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc”

The following films will be shown at the Myrtle Beach Education Center at 12:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 12: “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

• Thursday, Nov. 2: “The Promise”

Department of Communication, Media and Culture: Communication Movie Night

Both films will be shown in the Coastal Theater at 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 10: “The Breakfast Club”

• Tuesday, Nov. 28 – “Idiocracy”

The Coastal Theater is in Room A-110 of the Lib Jackson Student Union, located at 100 Spadoni Park Circle on the main Conway campus. Parking is available in lots E and MM. Click here for a map.

The Myrtle Beach Education Center is located at 900 79th Ave. N.

For more information, please contact Sara Sobota, publications editor for the Edwards College, at 843-349-2507.

For details on individual films and speakers at each event, visit coastal.edu/culturalarts.