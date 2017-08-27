SC man wanted in connection to Texas hotel killing

COLUMBIA, S.C. /SHERMAN, T.X. (WCBD) – Richland County authorities are searching for a man who police say is facing federal charges in connection with the killing of a hotel employee in Texas.

The suspect, Reginald Campbell, is wanted on an attempted capital murder charge.

On August 11, Brandon Hubert was killed at a Quality Suites in Sherman, Texas.

Investigators wouldn’t say how Hubert was killed. “It looks like the motive was robbery,” Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton, told NBC affiliate KTEN.

Officers in Columbia spent most of Wednesday, August 23 searching for the 24-year-old near Garners Ferry Road in Lower Richland County.

Authorities in Texas released surveillance images on August 11 of a female “person of interest” in the case.

Karalyn Marie Cross, 19, and Nikeya Marquice Grant, 24, both are both in custody.

According to investigators, Cross is the woman pictured in surveillance video from the crime scene.