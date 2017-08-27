Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to visit Clemson

CLEMSON, SC (WBTW) – Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Sonia Sotomayor will visit Clemson University next month for a moderated question-and-answer session with students.

According to a press release on Clemson University’s website, the event will be held in the Brooks Center for Performing Arts at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 14.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Tickets are available through the Brooks Center box office, starting Wednesday, August 30. Clemson students have been able to pick up their tickets since Friday, August 25.

“Justice Sotomayor’s visit is sponsored by the President’s Forum on Inclusive Excellence in partnership with the Humanities Advancement Board of the College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities,” the press release says.

“We welcome Justice Sotomayor to Clemson,” said Richard Goodstein, dean of the College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities. “She is a remarkable public servant and an exemplary role model. I am thrilled that our students will have this opportunity.”

Justice Sotomayor was born in Bronx, New York, on June 25, 1954. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in 1976 from Princeton University, where she graduated summa cum laude. In 1979, she earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School.

She then served as Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney’s Office until 1984.

In 1991, she was nominated by President George H. W. Bush to the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, where she served until 1998. She went on to serve as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit until 2009.

President Barack Obama nominated her as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on May 26, 2009, and she assumed this role August 8, 2009.