StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties for possible tropical storm conditions as early as this afternoon. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Georgetown and Horry counties from 2pm Monday through 11am Tuesday. 3-6 inches of rain possible. A weak tropical storm is likely to form this afternoon and bring heavy rain, gusty winds to the coastal counties with less impacts as you head inland. Isolated tornadoes are possible but will not be widespread. Flooding could be an issue where storms train over the same areas Monday overnight. The system will be fast moving and conditions will improve quickly Tuesday. Rough surf is likely with strong rip currents. Wednesday will be much drier with high pressure in place. Scattered showers and thunderstorms come back into the forecast Thursday through the weekend with a cold front approaching the area and stalling out overhead.

Today, breezy with heavy rain possible along the coast, few showers late inland. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s

Tonight, Tropical storm conditions possible, heavy rain along the coast, scattered t-storms inland. Lows upper 60s inland, low 70s beaches.

Tuesday, windy with heavy rain likely in the am, drying out in the afternoon. Highs near 82.