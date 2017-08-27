Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal SC, NC counties

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for coastal counties in North and South Carolina for possible tropical storm conditions as early as Monday night.

These include, but are not limited to, Horry and Georgetown counties in SC, and Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, and Onslow Counties in NC.

As of 4:59 p.m., the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina announced a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect, canceling the small craft advisory.

According to the National Weather Service, this is due to a low pressure area off the Georgia coast that may become a tropical storm as it moves north Monday and Tuesday.

Sustained winds of 35 knots (40 mph) with higher speed gusts are possible. Winds could reach up to 63 knots (72 mph) during a tropical storm.

