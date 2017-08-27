Two arrested in Stalvey’s Robbery Saturday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two people were arrested Saturday in connection to an armed robbery at Stalvey’s Discount Liquor Store, located at 1605 4th Avenue.

That robbery took place on Tuesday, August 22.

According to Sgt. Darren Alston, Horry County Police arrested Jada Rogers and Vincent Rosenzweig, both of who were wanted for the armed robbery.

According to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website, both Rogers and Rosenzweig are still incarcerated.