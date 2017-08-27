Vehicle collides with building at Canterbury Apartments

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – A vehicle has collided with a building at 656 Kent Lane in Carolina Forest.

This building is part of the Canterbury Apartments area.

According to Mark Nugent, Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer, the incident occurred around 2:55 p.m. Sunday.

There are also no injuries or entrapment reported at the scene.

Horry County Fire Rescue is also not worried about the building collapsing.

As per standard procedure, Nugent did say that code enforcement officials have been notified.

No other details are available at this time. News13 does have a crew on its way to the scene.