Vehicle collides with building at Canterbury Apartments

By Published: Updated:

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – A vehicle has collided with a building at 656 Kent Lane in Carolina Forest.

This building is part of the Canterbury Apartments area.

According to Mark Nugent, Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer, the incident occurred around 2:55 p.m. Sunday.

There are also no injuries or entrapment reported at the scene.

Horry County Fire Rescue is also not worried about the building collapsing.

As per standard procedure, Nugent did say that code enforcement officials have been notified.

No other details are available at this time. News13 does have a crew on its way to the scene.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s