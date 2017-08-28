1 case of West Nile confirmed in SC

UNION, SC – Union Co. Sheriff’s Office says SC Department of Health & Environmental Control (DHEC) notified them about a confirmed human case of West Nile in the county.

The person is in the Jonesville area. They say DHEC can’t confirm the person where the person was infected.

The following was posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:

Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Union County

The SC Department of Health & Environmental Control has notified Union County of a confirmed human case of the West Nile Virus. One individual in the Jonesville area of the county was confirmed to have been infected with the virus. While it cannot be determined for sure that this individual contracted the mosquito-borne infection in Union County, the County is following recommended DHEC procedures to reduce the chance of spreading the illness, including:

• Spraying for adult mosquitoes near the reported case;

• Removing mosquito habitats such as standing water ranging from wastewater areas to bird baths, old tires, or any container that holds water;

• Treating mosquito larvae, especially in storm drains with leaf litter or any other containers that cannot be turned over or discarded;

• Conducting door-to-door visits near the reported case to provided information pamphlets and assist residents with looking for areas where mosquitos may reproduce.

Individuals should pay attention to the most effective ways to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses:

• Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting. Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.

• Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

• Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.

• Wear light-colored clothing to cover the skin reduces the risk of bites.

For more information about preventing mosquito bites and the spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, go to http://www.scdhec.gov/mosquitoes. Learn more about West Nile virus at http://www.scdhec.gov/westnile. Residents with additional questions may contact Union County at 864-427-8481.