Chesterfield County bus driver arrested for DUI with students on board

PAGELAND, SC (WBTW) – School officials confirm a bus driver with Chesterfield County School district was arrested for DUI Monday morning after she blew nearly four times over the legal limit.

School district spokesperson Ken Buck says the driver was arrested in the Pageland area of the county. Information from the SC Highway Patrol locates the incident on Airport Road and SC 265 around 7:30 a.m.

Police were called after local residents noticed the person driving erratically.

The SC Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Angela R. Caldwell of Jefferson, South Carolina, was stopped by an officer and was taken into custody after the officer determined she was under the influence.

Caldwell blew a .31 and was charged with DUI, child endangerment and a broken seal violation.

According to Buck, there were five high school students on the bus at the time.

Eric Clyburn captured this video that shows the bus pulled over on the side of the road.

Clyburn also managed to record another video that shows the driver struggling to stay on the road.