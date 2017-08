PAGELAND, SC (WBTW) – School officials confirm a bus driver with Chesterfield County School district was arrested for DUI Monday morning.

School district spokesperson Ken Buck says the driver was arrested in the Pageland area of the county.

Police were called after local residents noticed the person driving erratically. According to Buck, there were five high school students on the bus at the time.

The name of the driver has not yet been released by authorities.