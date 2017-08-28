Deputies make arrest in Darlington home break-in last week

Published: Updated:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) –  Darlington deputies say they have taken a man accused of breaking into a home off the street.

On Wednesday, patrol deputies responded to a home on Miller Drive in reference to a burglary. When they arrived, they spoke to witnesses on the scene and were able to identify the suspect.

25-year-old Marquese Devante Jett was charged with burglary second degree and petit larceny.

When patrol deputies were given consent to search his home, they discovered several items stolen from the victim.

Jett is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

