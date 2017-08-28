Driver dead after crashing into rear of empty log truck in Williamsburg County

By Published: Updated:

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW)-  One driver died Monday morning after hitting the back of an empty log truck in Williamsburg County.

Officials with the SC Highway Patrol say the collision occurred around 6:25 a.m. on Highway 41/51 near Cooper Avenue.

The driver of a 2016 pickup truck was traveling south on the highway when they hit the rear of an empty log truck also traveling south. The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the deceased.

The driver of the log truck was not injured. No charges have been filed in reference to the collision, according to SC Highway Patrol.

 

