Florence investigators search for armed robbery suspect, person of interest

COWARD, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators have released photos of two people of interest in an armed robbery case in hopes that the public can help identify them.

According to investigators, the Coward Truck Stop on U.S. Highway 52 was robbed by a man with a knife around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The suspect is described as a white male with a goatee wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a black Boston White Sox hat. Investigators also say the suspect left the scene in a black PT Cruiser.

Officials also say they would also like to speak with another person who was in the store at about the time of the robbery and may have spoken to the suspect. This person left the scene driving a white in color Chevrolet Impala with a sun roof, and was also caught on video inside the store.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of either the suspect or the other person of interest is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text #CRIME.