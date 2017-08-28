Healthy For Good Heart Walk encourages exercise, raises funds to save lives

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – More than 1500 Waccamaw area residents are expected to raise their heartrates on October 21st for the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. The Association’s 24th annual Waccamaw Healthy For Good™ Heart Walk, sponsored by the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk at 10:00 a.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. Individuals, teams and companies can sign up in advance at http://www.WaccamawHeartWalk.org for the non-competitive, three-mile walk.

“The Healthy For Good Heart Walk is a fun way to invest in your health and that of future generations, while honoring those who have been impacted by heart disease, stroke and congenital heart defects,” said Marc Jordan, Waccamaw Heart Walk chair and President and CEO at the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.