Horry County beaches under double red flag warning, no swimming allowed

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – According to Horry County Emergency Management, beaches in the county were placed on a double red flag warning Monday.

The tweet says the double red flag protocol is in effect for all Horry County beaches, and no swimming is allowed.

In Myrtle Beach, the double red flag signifies that the water is closed to the public. Police posted about the warning Monday afternoon, explaining the current weather forecast indicates a severe risk for rip currents and high surf.

Strong rip currents closed portions of Myrtle Beach just six days ago, according to Myrtle Beach police.