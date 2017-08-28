Horry County moves to OPCON 4

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In anticipation of possible effects on Horry County from the tropical system, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for all of coastal South Carolina.  A tropical storm watch means that hazardous weather is likely in the warning area within the next 48-hours.

Horry County may see winds to 35 miles per hour as the system moves by with rainfall amounts of three to six inches or more possible. Citizens are reminded to never drive through moving water, to avoid flooded areas and to report any downed power lines to the utility company.

Citizens should also have their family hurricane plans in place; including items that may be needed like water, batteries, flashlights, etc. Additional hurricane information can be found on Horry County’s website at www.horrycounty.org.

 

The information above is from a submitted press release. 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s