Horry County moves to OPCON 4

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In anticipation of possible effects on Horry County from the tropical system, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for all of coastal South Carolina. A tropical storm watch means that hazardous weather is likely in the warning area within the next 48-hours.

Horry County may see winds to 35 miles per hour as the system moves by with rainfall amounts of three to six inches or more possible. Citizens are reminded to never drive through moving water, to avoid flooded areas and to report any downed power lines to the utility company.

Citizens should also have their family hurricane plans in place; including items that may be needed like water, batteries, flashlights, etc. Additional hurricane information can be found on Horry County’s website at www.horrycounty.org.

