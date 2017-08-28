NC man charged after infant suffers broken arm

BOLIVIA, NC (WBTW) – Brunswick County officials say they have charged a man after a 2-month-old infant suffered a broken arm.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit charged 36-year-old Lowell Curtis Alsbury of Supply with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury on Friday.

A press release from detectives said Alsbury’s two-month-old infant suffered a broken arm.

Alsbury is currently being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected, investigators say.