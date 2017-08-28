Sidney Moorer goes to trial for obstruction of justice in Heather Elvis case

Click here to watch the trial live on Facebook.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Sidney Moorer is scheduled to go to trial Monday morning for an obstruction of justice charge.

Jury selection was underway around 10 a.m. Monday morning in a private court room.

First, the judge went through a list of qualifications to ensure potential jurors were residents, not convicted of a crime and were mentally and physically able. The second level of jury selection went over another list of exemptions like whether or not the jurors had served on a grand jury in the last five years, had small children at home, worked at a school, or were primary caretakers for an elderly or disabled person, and about a dozen people were dismissed. Around 11:30 a.m., court officials moved on to the “hardships portion” which listed even more conditions that would prevent someone from serving on a jury.

Heather Elvis, the 20-year-old Moorer is accused of kidnapping, was last heard from Dec. 18, 2013. Elvis’ car was found abandoned near Peachtree Landing along the Waccamaw River.

The indictment for an obstruction of justice charge was originally filed against Moorer Feb. 27, 2014. The indictment alleges that Moorer purposefully acted in a way that “prevented, obstructed, impeded, or hindered the administration of justice,” around Dec. 20, 2013.

An adjusted indictment came out in late March and simply expanded the timeline of when Moorer intentionally hindered the investigation into finding Elvis. The new indictment tacked on an additional day of potentially unlawful action and also removes the name of a former Horry County detective who has since been indicted on six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of criminal sexual conduct, third degree.

A retrial for Moorer’s kidnapping charge is planned in Georgetown County, but a date has not been set for that trial.

News13’s Taylor Herlong is in the court room and will give live updates on WBTW at noon, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tweets by taylor_herlong