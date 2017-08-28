Sumter police search for missing man last seen leaving bar Friday

By Published:

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter police are looking for a man missing since last week.

Police say 52-year-old Tommy Brailey was last seen Friday and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Brailey’s family and co-workers told police its highly unusual for him to not come to work or call his family members. He was last seen around 2 a.m. leaving Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard wearing jeans and a continental tires polo shirt.

His vehicle is described as a silver four-door 325i BMW with SC tag LYB406 and has not been located either.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-436-2700.

 

