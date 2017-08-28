Suspect in morning restaurant robbery arrested in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Conway Police Department say they were called to a armed robbery at a local restaurant Monday morning.

A release from Lt. Selena Small says officers arrived at Bellacinos on Main Street in Conway around 9:30 a.m.

Responding officers were told a male robbed the business while armed and ran from the scene. Immediately, investigators began searching the area and setting up a perimeter where the suspect was taken into custody.

Once the man has been formally charged for the crime, police will release his name, Lt. Small says.

Officials also add that they were assisted by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.