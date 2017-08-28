The Blitz Rankings – Week 2

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are a look at Chris Parks and Julia Morris top 10 team for Week 2 of the Blitz coming up. The number next to their record is whether they moved up or down the rankings, NR means not ranked last week.

Chris’s Top 10:

Dillon (2-0) 0 Hartsville (2-0) 0 Lamar (2-0) 0 North Myrtle Beach (2-0) +3 Conway (2-0) 0 Scotland County (NC) (1-1) 0 Latta (2-0) -3 Carvers Bay (2-0) 0 Lake View (1-1) +1 Wilson (2-0) NR

Julia’s Top 10:

Dillon (2-0) +1 Hartsville (2-0) -1 Lamar (2-0) Latta (2-0) North Myrtle Beach (2-0) Conway (2-0) Scotland County (1-1) Carvers Bay (2-0) Wilson (2-0) +1 Lake View (1-1)