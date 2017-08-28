The Blitz Rankings – Week 2

By Published:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are a look at Chris Parks and Julia Morris top 10 team for Week 2 of the Blitz coming up.  The number next to their record is whether they moved up or down the rankings, NR means not ranked last week.

Chris’s Top 10:

  1. Dillon (2-0) 0
  2. Hartsville (2-0) 0
  3. Lamar (2-0) 0
  4. North Myrtle Beach (2-0) +3
  5. Conway (2-0) 0
  6. Scotland County (NC) (1-1) 0
  7. Latta (2-0) -3
  8. Carvers Bay (2-0) 0
  9. Lake View (1-1) +1
  10. Wilson (2-0) NR

Julia’s Top 10:

  1. Dillon (2-0) +1
  2. Hartsville (2-0) -1
  3. Lamar (2-0)
  4. Latta (2-0)
  5. North Myrtle Beach (2-0)
  6. Conway (2-0)
  7. Scotland County (1-1)
  8. Carvers Bay (2-0)
  9. Wilson (2-0) +1
  10. Lake View (1-1)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s