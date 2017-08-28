The Blitz Rankings – Week 2

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are a look at Chris Parks and Julia Morris top 10 team for Week 2 of the Blitz coming up. The number next to their record is whether they moved up or down the rankings, NR means not ranked last week.
Chris’s Top 10:
- Dillon (2-0) 0
- Hartsville (2-0) 0
- Lamar (2-0) 0
- North Myrtle Beach (2-0) +3
- Conway (2-0) 0
- Scotland County (NC) (1-1) 0
- Latta (2-0) -3
- Carvers Bay (2-0) 0
- Lake View (1-1) +1
- Wilson (2-0) NR
Julia’s Top 10:
- Dillon (2-0) +1
- Hartsville (2-0) -1
- Lamar (2-0)
- Latta (2-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (2-0)
- Conway (2-0)
- Scotland County (1-1)
- Carvers Bay (2-0)
- Wilson (2-0) +1
- Lake View (1-1)