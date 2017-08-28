Woman in her 80’s shot in car during attempted robbery in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE (WBTW) – Timmonsville police are searching for men who they say shot a woman in her 80’s Monday evening.

According to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown, the incident occurred while the woman was stopped at a stop sign on Kershaw and Byrd Street in Timmonsville.  Brown says two men got out of a white car and went up to the woman’s vehicle and shot into her car when she would not open the window.  Brown says two other men stayed inside the car during the incident.

The woman is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

