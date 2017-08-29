13th Annual Darlington Car Hauler Parade and Festival this week

Florence, SC – Wanna see big trucks, enjoy live entertainment and food, and get autographs from NASCAR hauler drivers? Then you must check out the 13th Annual Darlington Car Hauler Parade & Festival, presented by OneMain Financial, on August 31!

Come watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Teams make their way through cheering fans from the Florence Civic Center to Darlington Square and onto the track that’s “Too Tough to Tame.” There will be plenty of fun for the whole family!

The fun ignites at the Florence Civic Center at 4pm with live music by Sideswiped. A gametruck will bring a wide selection of games for Xbox360, Wii and PS3, and can accommodate up to 16 players at once. Kids play all afternoon for free on the inflatables, rides and games, while fans engage in an exciting silent auction full of NASCAR items and race memorabilia. Proceeds from the silent auction benefit Darlington Shares.

And if it gets too hot outside, venture inside the Florence Civic Center to cool off with some ice skating! Afterwards, get a semi-permanent airbrush tattoo and check out the OneMain Financial and Darlington Raceway show cars.

There will be a variety of concessions available for purchase as well, including snow cones, funnel cakes, sausage dogs and ice cream. Proceeds from the food served by Julia Belle’s will support Camp Pee Dee Pride.

The main attraction, however, are the plentiful NASCAR transporters. Fans can make their way through a sea of NASCAR transporters and take pictures with their teams’ hauler and driver, and even get autographs!

“Each year we hold the Darlington Car Hauler Parade to welcome the racecars coming to the NASCAR track,” said Holly Beaumier, Chair of the Darlington Car Hauler Parade committee. “It’s the kick-off for race week, really, and the Florence area looks forward to this event every year. The crowds gather for a chance to welcome NASCAR to the area, and they get up close and personal with the racing team members.”

Beaumier added that several drivers will offer ride-alongs to the track, which will go to the highest bidders in the silent auction.

At 7 p.m., the parade of NASCAR haulers will leave the Florence Civic Center and make the 12-mile drive to Darlington Racefest on the Darlington Square, where there will be added entertainment, food and a car show. The transporters will continue through Darlington until they reach Darlington Raceway where they can begin preparation for the Bojangles Southern 500 race.

Admission to the Darlington Car Hauler Parade is free!

For more information on the Darlington Car Hauler Parade, please visit www.darlingtoncarhaulerparade.com.

Information above is from a submitted press release