Darlington County leaders plan to renovate courthouse rather than build new one

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County leaders have long argued the need for a new courthouse, citing safety and health risks following the escape of man sentenced for drug charges and the discovery of asbestos in outside ceiling tiles.

Darlington County Administrator Charles Stewart says the county needs $40 million to build a new courthouse, but county council is considered a more affordable plan that would renovate the courthouse rather than replace it.

Leaders held a workshop Tuesday to discuss the needs of the building and build a plan for how to make those changes a reality.

Darlington County Council member Robert Kilgo says he’s been pushing for a new courthouse for the last four years, but he’s looking at other ways to improve the current building.

“Renovations of the building and possibly moving some offices out to free up space for the courts,” describes Kilgo.

Council agrees safety is the main priority since the courthouse has had a convicted criminal and a juvenile in police custody escape the building.

Kilgo says it will take a $10 million bond for renovations, like adding an extension for law enforcement to drive under and bring offenders inside.

“We’d need a sally port so we can bring the prisoners in,” says Kilgo. “The area is enclosed, so when they step off the bus they can’t go anywhere but one way, and that is up to the courtroom.”

Other recommendations for the courthouse include:

An addition elevator for judges

Renovations for family court

Removing magistrates court from the courthouse to a separate location

Moving some offices out of the courtroom to make additional space for the probate court

County council member Lewis Brown says since the court house is over 40 years old, he suggested community input to see what voters want.

“We have a great opportunity to find out what the needs are from the people and how do we incorporate that feedback,” says Brown. “How do we best use the taxpayers’ money?”

Administrator Charles Stewart agrees with Brown, suggesting a series of five meetings with the public to discuss potential courthouse plans. Stewart will create a proposal for the council and courthouse advisory committee. He plans to present the proposal at the next council meeting in September.